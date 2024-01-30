Josi picked up a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Josi set up two of the Preds' three goals in the first period, setting up Michael McCarron for the opening tally off a dump-in before adding a secondary helper on Yakov Trenin's goal later in the frame. The 33-year-old Josi has been averaging over a point per game over the last month, notching three goals and 13 assists in his previous 14 games. Overall, the four-time All-Star is up to 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) through 50 games this season.