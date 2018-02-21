Predators' Roman Josi: Two more points Tuesday

Josi dished out two helpers and added four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

That's four points in two nights for the talented blueliner. With 36 points through 59 team games (56 appearances), Josi has himself back on pace for a third career 50-point campaign after finishing painfully close with 49 last season.

