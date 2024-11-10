Josi logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Josi set up first-period goals by Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. Josi has five points over five games in November, all of which have come on the power play. It matches his scoring total from all of October. The Swiss blueliner is up to 10 points (eight on the power play), 61 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-11 rating over 15 appearances this season.