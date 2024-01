Josi scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The veteran blueliner extended his point streak to six games, a stretch in which Josi has produced a goal and nine points. After seeing his offense take a step backward in 2022-23, he's rebounded this season and has been on a point-a-game pace since the beginning of December, racking up five goals and 24 points in 24 contests.