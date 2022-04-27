Josi recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.
Josi fired a slapshot past Dan Vladar to put Nashville on the board in the second before assisting on a Matt Duchene tally later in the period. The Swiss blueliner leads now has 22 goals and 71 assists on the season, leading all NHL defensemen with 93 points.
