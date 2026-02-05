Josi scored a goal on eight shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Josi has seven multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, including in each of his last three outings. That's a lot of momentum for him to take into his time with Switzerland at the Olympics, where he'll likely lead his country's blue line. The 35-year-old has 11 goals and 39 points in 44 outings this season, topping his totals from 53 games last year. He's added 124 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 2025-26.