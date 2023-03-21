Josi (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Josi also sat out Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers after getting injured early in Saturday's 3-2 overtime defeat against Winnipeg. The Predators blueliner has amassed 18 goals, 59 points, 269 shots on net and 146 blocks in 67 contests this campaign. In a bit of good news, Nashville will get Ryan McDonagh (upper body) back in the lineup versus the Sabres.