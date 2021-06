Josi (undisclosed) is expected to be cleared to play ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Josi was injured in the Preds' Game 6 elimination but not after recording his fourth assist of the postseason. Heading into next year, the 31-year-old Swiss international will continue to be a mainstay on Nashville's blue line, including logging big power-play minutes, which should set him up to get back over the 40-point threshold with a full 82 games.