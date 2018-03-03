Predators' Roman Josi: Will be rested Friday

Josi will be scratched from Friday's game against the Canucks for rest purposes, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Josi has been white-hot lately, racking up one goal and 11 assists in the last six contests. The Preds have a comfortable six-point lead in the Central Division and a two-point lead in the Western Conference, so they see the importance of keeping their stars fresh. Anthony Bitetto will slot into the lineup in his place.

