Predators' Roman Josi: Will play Tuesday
Josi (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
The 27-year-old rearguard has missed Nashville's last three contests due to a lower-body injury, but he'll return to his usual role skating on the Predators' second pairing and top power-play unit against Colorado. Josi's gone scoreless in two games this season, but he's already fired seven shots on goal while averaging a whopping 25:22 of ice time per match.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...