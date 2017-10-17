Predators' Roman Josi: Will play Tuesday

Josi (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

The 27-year-old rearguard has missed Nashville's last three contests due to a lower-body injury, but he'll return to his usual role skating on the Predators' second pairing and top power-play unit against Colorado. Josi's gone scoreless in two games this season, but he's already fired seven shots on goal while averaging a whopping 25:22 of ice time per match.