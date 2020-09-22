Josi was named the winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Monday as the league's best defenseman during the 2019-20 campaign.

Josi had arguably his best year yet as a pro in 2019-20, setting career highs in goals (16) and assists (49) despite playing just 69 regular-season contests due to the shortened campaign. The 30-year-old blueliner also posted an impressive plus-22 rating while averaging nearly 26 minutes of ice time on a nightly basis. Josi may not score quite as many points in 2020-21, but he'll still be one of the first defenseman off the board during next year's fantasy drafts, and for good reason.