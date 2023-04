Josi (upper body) won't be available for Friday's game against Colorado, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

With that, Josi will miss the Predators' final 15 contests of the campaign. He's finishing the season with 18 goals and 59 points in 67 appearances. That's well below his 2021-22 total of 96 points in 80 outings, but he's surpassed the 50-point milestone in five of his last six years, which is superb for a defenseman.