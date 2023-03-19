Josi (undisclosed) will be sidelined Sunday when the Predators take on the Rangers, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Josi departed Saturday's contest with an injury in the first period. The 32-year-old blueliner is listed as day-to-day, meaning he could return as soon as Tuesday against Buffalo. Josi has 18 goals and 41 assists through 67 games this season. He's also contributed 146 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. Jeremy Lauzon and Kevin Gravel figure to see bumps in ice time while Josi is sidelined.