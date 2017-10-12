Predators' Roman Josi: Won't play Thursday
Josi (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's meeting with Dallas, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Josi will be sideline for his second straight contest after picking up his lower-body ailment versus the Penguins on Oct. 7. In that outing, the blueliner logged 22:44 of ice time, which is relatively low considering averaged more than 25 minutes per game in 2016-17. Samuel Girard has stepped into the top pairing alongside Mattias Ekholm and will likely continue to do so until Josi is ready to return.
