Predators' Ross Colton: Dealt to Music City

Colton and Isak Posch were traded to Nashville from Colorado in exchange for Magnus Chrona, a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 third round pick.

Colton will suit up for his former Central Division rival in the 2026-27 campaign following his move to the Predators. Earlier in June, Nashville named Chris MacFarland the team's new President of Hockey Operations, who spent four years in Colorado before taking his new gig. Across 73 regular-season games in the 2025-26 season, Colton compiled nine goals, 15 assists, 153 shots on net, 159 hits and 25 blocked shots. He'll likely slot into a middle-six role for the Predators, who were in need of forward depth after another season where they missed the playoffs. Colton's toughness could help fill the hits gap that Michael McCarron left behind after Nashville traded their former alternate captain away at the 2026 trade deadline.