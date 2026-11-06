Colton scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Colton's recent run of offense was sparked with a helper against his former team in a 6-2 win Oct. 25. He's earned three goals and two assists over his last six games, and that includes his opening tally in his return to Denver on Thursday. The 30-year-old is up to seven points, 23 shots on net, 38 hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 16 outings while primarily filling a bottom-six role.