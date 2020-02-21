Predators' Ryan Ellis: Activated off injured reserve

Ellis (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Based on comments made Thursday by coach John Hynes stating Ellis could return to action Friday, his activation should essentially work as confirmation that the blueliner will be in the lineup. Ellis tallied 28 points over the first 39 contests and will aim to knock the month-plus of sideline rust off Friday in Chicago.