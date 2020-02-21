Predators' Ryan Ellis: Activated off injured reserve
Ellis (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Based on comments made Thursday by coach John Hynes stating Ellis could return to action Friday, his activation should essentially work as confirmation that the blueliner will be in the lineup. Ellis tallied 28 points over the first 39 contests and will aim to knock the month-plus of sideline rust off Friday in Chicago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.