Ellis crafted two assists Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Ellis has three multi-point outings over the last five games, providing an ideal curtain call for fantasy managers vying for a spot in the playoffs. The do-it-all defender started slowly this season and then had to undergo surgery for an upper-body injury, but he should continue to be a useful commodity for the three games remaining on Nashville's regular-season schedule.