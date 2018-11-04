Predators' Ryan Ellis: Another helper Saturday
Ellis recorded an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.
Ellis has yet to score a goal this season, but he does have eight assists in 14 contests, which puts him on pace for roughly a 45-point season. Ellis continues to benefit from playing opposite Roman Josi on the Preds' first defensive pairing, giving him fantasy relevance in almost all formats.
