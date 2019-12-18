Predators' Ryan Ellis: Another productive night

Ellis had two assists with three shots and added two blocks and two hits in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Ellis drew the primary assist on each of Nashville's final two goals as the Predators erased a 3-1 deficit with seven unanswered. In his last two games, Ellis has a goal and three assists with a plus-5 rating. The 28-year-old is enjoying a typically strong season, having amassed five goals and 20 assists with a plus-13 rating in 33 games.