Predators' Ryan Ellis: Assist machine
Ellis registered a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Ellis has been tearing it up recently, with nine assists in his last five games, including three on the power play. The 28-year-old defenseman has 12 points, a plus-8 rating and 16 blocked shots in nine games this season, providing great two-way play on the Predators' top pairing.
