Predators' Ryan Ellis: Assists on both goals in loss

Ellis registered two helpers, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Ellis had a hand in both of the Predators' goals in the game. It's the third-straight two-assist outing for the defenseman, who is up to nine points, 16 shots on goal and 12 blocks in seven contests this season. Full-season fantasy owners will be pleased with the production, and DFS players will want to jump on the blueliner while he's hot.