Predators' Ryan Ellis: Assists on both goals in loss
Ellis registered two helpers, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Ellis had a hand in both of the Predators' goals in the game. It's the third-straight two-assist outing for the defenseman, who is up to nine points, 16 shots on goal and 12 blocks in seven contests this season. Full-season fantasy owners will be pleased with the production, and DFS players will want to jump on the blueliner while he's hot.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Serves up two assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Scoring at point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Stuffs stat sheet in opener•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Collects assist•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sets new personal points mark•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Nearing personal best in scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.