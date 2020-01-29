Predators' Ryan Ellis: Begins skating

Ellis (upper body) skated for the first time Tuesday but has yet to rejoin the team for practice. Coach John Hynes told reporters, "He skated a little bit on his own yesterday, so he's progressing. Slowly, but he is progressing. I think yesterday might have been the first time he skated," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Considering Ellis has only just gotten back on the ice and isn't cleared to practice yet, fantasy owners can probably consider him week-to-week. The blueliner has already missed the Predators' previous nine games and remains without a clear timeline to return. Yannick Weber and Dante Fabbro should benefit the most in terms of ice time with Ellis on the shelf.