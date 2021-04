Ellis scored twice on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Ellis scored the Predators' first and four goals in the contest, but the Panthers rallied from behind in the third period. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, 15 points, 69 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances. He'll continue to work in a top-four role.