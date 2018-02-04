Predators' Ryan Ellis: Caught in scoring drought despite seeing top minutes

Ellis recorded his fourth consecutive pointless game Saturday against the Rangers, but saw ice time of 23:04 including a season-high 5:33 on the power play.

Ellis now has just five points in 12 games since returning from knee surgery that caused him to miss the first half of the season. He's still seeing a ton of ice time, skating on the first defensive pairing opposite Roman Josi, but he' still not producing quite in line with what you'd expect for a top defender. Keep him on your fantasy bench until he starts to show a little more consistency, scoring-wise.