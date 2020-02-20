Play

Predators' Ryan Ellis: Closing in on return

According to coach John Hynes, Ellis (concussion) could return to action Friday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ellis skated on Nashville's top pairing and second power-play unit during Thursday's practice, which was the first sign that he might be an option against Chicago. Another update on the 29-year-old blueliner's status should surface following Friday's morning skate.

More News
Our Latest Stories