Predators' Ryan Ellis: Collects assist

Ellis posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in a 3-2 loss to the Stars in Wednesday's Game 1.

Ellis recorded 41 points in 82 regular season games and is off to a positive start despite the Predators being behind 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. As a top-pairing defenseman who averaged 24:01 per game this year, Ellis will likely make a positive impact for fantasy owners during the playoffs.