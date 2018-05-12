Predators' Ryan Ellis: Comfortable in Nashville
Ellis wishes to play out the rest of his career in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The two-way defenseman has one year left on a five-year, $12.5 million contract. A robust shooting percentage (8.2) from the regular season resulted in nine goals for Ellis, plus he set up 23 more through 44 games of an injury-shortened campaign. The sixth-year skater was unable to find the back of the net in the playoffs, though he did garner five helpers. At 27 years old, Ellis should have plenty of hockey left in him and if he stays in Smashville, then expect him to log around 23.5 minutes per contest.
