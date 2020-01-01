Predators' Ryan Ellis: Departs after hard collision

Ellis exited Wednesday's Winter Classic against the Stars with an upper-body injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ellis took an elbow to the head from Corey Perry, who was handed a game misconduct for the hit. The NBC broadcast reported that Ellis won't return. The 28-year-old is having a career year with 28 points through 38 games. He'll aim to get healthy for Saturday's clash against the Kings.