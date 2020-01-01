Predators' Ryan Ellis: Departs after hard collision
Ellis exited Wednesday's Winter Classic against the Stars with an upper-body injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ellis took an elbow to the head from Corey Perry, who was handed a game misconduct for the hit. The NBC broadcast reported that Ellis won't return. The 28-year-old is having a career year with 28 points through 38 games. He'll aim to get healthy for Saturday's clash against the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.