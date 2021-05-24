Ellis posted an assist in a 4-3 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes for Game 4 on Sunday.

Ellis is posing quite the challenge for the 'Canes in this opening series, as the 30-year-old already has one goal and three assists. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Ellis overcomes his relatively small stature due to his hockey smarts, quickness and expending a ton of energy.