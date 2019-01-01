Predators' Ryan Ellis: Ends 2018 on positive note

Ellis scored his fourth goal and 17th point of the season in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Ellis has been promoted to the Preds' top defensive pairing alongside Roman Josi this season, and is currently averaging the most ice time of his career (24:56, including 3:05 on the power play). Although his points-per-game pace is down from last year (0.43 vs. 0.73), he is still on track to surpass the 30-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season. He may not be an elite scoring defenseman (yet), but consistency is everything in fantasy, and Ellis delivers that in spades.