Predators' Ryan Ellis: Ends 2018 on positive note
Ellis scored his fourth goal and 17th point of the season in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Ellis has been promoted to the Preds' top defensive pairing alongside Roman Josi this season, and is currently averaging the most ice time of his career (24:56, including 3:05 on the power play). Although his points-per-game pace is down from last year (0.43 vs. 0.73), he is still on track to surpass the 30-point plateau for the fourth consecutive season. He may not be an elite scoring defenseman (yet), but consistency is everything in fantasy, and Ellis delivers that in spades.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Seeing monster ice time•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Nothing to show for in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pair of helpers in win over Kings•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Another helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: One assist in losing effort•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sees monster minutes Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...