Predators' Ryan Ellis: Finds net for third goal

Ellis scored a goal on three shots while contributing three hits and three blocks in a 9-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Ellis was able to get a point shot through traffic that clanged off the post and in, getting the Predators on the board in the first period. It was the third goal of the year for Ellis, who now has 16 points in 16 games and is well ahead of his pace from last year, when he amassed a career-high 41 points in 82 games.