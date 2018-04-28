Predators' Ryan Ellis: Fine after taking skate to face

Ellis sustained a laceration to his face after getting tangled up with Ben Chariot of the Jets in Game 1 of the conference semifinals Friday. As reported by USA Today, the defenseman received stitches and ultimately returned to the game, but the Predators lost 4-1 at home.

Chariot tripped over Ellis, inadvertently kicking his leg out and cutting Ellis very close to his left eye. Fortunately, the Predators defenseman, who picked up a secondary assist over 19:43 of ice time, avoided a serious injury and only ended up missing a few shifts following the scare. He should be just fine for Game 2 on Sunday.