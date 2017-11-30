Predators' Ryan Ellis: First time at morning skate

Ellis stuck around for morning skate Thursday for the first time since undergoing a procedure on his knee in June, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Ellis' timetable hasn't been pushed up to this point, but it's certainly an encouraging sign and a step in the right direction in his recovery. The blueliner has been sorely missed in the early portions of the 2017-18 campaign, but he is expected to rejoin the fold at some point in January.