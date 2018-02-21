Predators' Ryan Ellis: Four points over past two days

Ellis dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Ellis matched fellow blueliner Roman Josi's contributions to the scoresheet for the second consecutive night, giving both four points in that span. After struggling early in his return from a significant knee injury, Ellis has rounded into form with a goal and seven assists over his past nine games.

