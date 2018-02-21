Predators' Ryan Ellis: Four points over past two days
Ellis dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
Ellis matched fellow blueliner Roman Josi's contributions to the scoresheet for the second consecutive night, giving both four points in that span. After struggling early in his return from a significant knee injury, Ellis has rounded into form with a goal and seven assists over his past nine games.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points against Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Caught in scoring drought despite seeing top minutes•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Leads the way against Coyotes•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Relatively quiet debut•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Practices Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...