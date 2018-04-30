Predators' Ryan Ellis: Furthers scoring streak
Ellis recorded an assist, two shots on goal, and five blocked shots in Sunday's Game 2 win against Winnipeg.
Ellis has now picked up an assist in three consecutive games, giving him a total of five through eight postseason contests. A key component of Nashville's talented defensive corps, Ellis has averaged over 25 minutes of time on ice during the playoffs, with 2:24 of that ice coming on the power play.
