Predators' Ryan Ellis: Garners massive eight-year deal

Ellis signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with the Predators on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Ellis has been a consistent two-way presence for the Preds ever since he emerged as a full-timer in the 2013-14 campaign. The team's 11th overall selection from the 2009 draft accumulated 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) over 44 regular-season games to complement an immaculate plus-26 rating last year. As the type of player who will do anything for his team, Ellis has also accrued 302 hits and 558 blocked shots over 396 career contests. Factor in how the Predators have been a playoff team in four straight years and you're looking at a legit No. 1 fantasy option from the blue line.