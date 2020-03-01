Play

Predators' Ryan Ellis: Growth in game seems real

Ellis delivered two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Ellis is on a four-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes seven assists. He has 36 points in 44 games this season and he should best his career mark of 41 set last year (82 games). The growth in Ellis' game seems real.

