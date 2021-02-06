Ellis extended his current point streak to four games with an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Following a rough start to the season with just one helper in his first seven games, Ellis finally seems to be rounding into form. He currently sits second on the team in ice time averaging 24:48 per game, and continues to skate on the Preds' first defensive pairing opposite Roman Josi, so the opportunities for him to contribute offensively should continue to be plentiful. Start him with confidence.