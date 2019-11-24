Predators' Ryan Ellis: Helps out on empty-netter

Ellis picked up an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Ellis got on the scoresheet late with the secondary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's empty-net tally. Ellis also had two hits and two PIM in the stat-sheet-filling performance. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, 48 shots on goal and 41 blocked shots through 22 games.