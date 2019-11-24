Predators' Ryan Ellis: Helps out on empty-netter
Ellis picked up an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Ellis got on the scoresheet late with the secondary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's empty-net tally. Ellis also had two hits and two PIM in the stat-sheet-filling performance. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points, 48 shots on goal and 41 blocked shots through 22 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.