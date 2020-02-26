Predators' Ryan Ellis: In on tying, winning goals

Ellis scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ellis' seventh goal of the year tied the game 5:17 into the second period, and just over four minutes later he assisted on Viktor Arvidsson's go-ahead goal with the man advantage. Ellis has three points and seven shots on goal in his last two games and now has 31 points in 42 contests on the year. It's the fifth straight season in which he's topped the 30-point plateau.