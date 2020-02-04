Predators' Ryan Ellis: Joins team at practice

Ellis (upper body) practiced with his teammates Tuesday.

Ellis has been skating on his own for a week now, and he's now made his next step in recovery. The 29-year-old will travel with the team but isn't expected to play on the team during its four-game road trip, which wraps up Feb. 10 against the Canucks. There's a top-four role waiting for Ellis when he returns, as he's stacked up 28 points through 39 games prior to injury.