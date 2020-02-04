Predators' Ryan Ellis: Joins team at practice
Ellis (upper body) practiced with his teammates Tuesday.
Ellis has been skating on his own for a week now, and he's now made his next step in recovery. The 29-year-old will travel with the team but isn't expected to play on the team during its four-game road trip, which wraps up Feb. 10 against the Canucks. There's a top-four role waiting for Ellis when he returns, as he's stacked up 28 points through 39 games prior to injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.