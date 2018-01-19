Predators' Ryan Ellis: Leads the way against Coyotes
Ellis tied the game late and assisted on the opening goal in Thursday's shootout win over the Coyotes.
Ellis made his season debut on Jan.2 following offseason knee surgery and he's wasted no time reminding fantasy goers why he's a must-own blueliner. The 27-year-old has logged over 22 minutes of ice time in consecutive outings and has racked up two goals and four points in the six games he's played in. Ellis is back to his normal role on the top defensive pairing and first power-play unit, so be sure to scoop him up if he still happens to be available.
