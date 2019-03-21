Predators' Ryan Ellis: Nearing personal best in scoring
Ellis tied his career high in points (38) with an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
Ellis has been a rock-solid presence on the Preds' blue line this season. Not only is he just two points away from the 40-point plateau, he has also set new career highs in average ice time (24:08), assists (32), blocked shots (142) and hits (65). He continues to line up opposite Roman Josi on the team's first defensive pairing, giving him significant fantasy value in all formats. Keep deploying him on a nightly basis and enjoy the rewards.
