Predators' Ryan Ellis: Nothing to show for in loss
Ellis finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Arizona.
The Predators' defenseman logged a team-high 24:45, also leading his team in power-play time with 2:34. While the stocky blueliner failed to find the scoresheet's money columns Thursday evening, he did record a shot on goal and blocked two shots. On the season, the 5-foot-10 defenseman has a goal and 12 points in 26 games.
