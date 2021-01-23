Ellis was held off the scoresheet for the third time in four games in Friday's 7-0 blowout loss to the Stars.

True, Ellis hasn't done much so far this season. However, the Preds are only averaging 2.5 goals scored per game (which ranks them 23rd out of 31 teams in that category), so his teammates haven't done much either. In the meantime, Ellis plays on the team's top defensive pairing opposite Roman Josi, leads the team in average TOI (23:58) and has the second-most shots on goal (17), so something's got to give sooner or later. Bottom line, keep him in your fantasy lineups for now -- he's too good for this cold streak to last much longer.