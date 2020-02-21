Predators' Ryan Ellis: Officially available Friday

Ellis will join the lineup for Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Ellis' activation off injured reserve was already a pretty clear indicator that he would be dressing Friday, but now any doubt can be put to bed. Ellis will aim to scrape off some of the rust Friday against the Blackhawks after more than a month on the sidelines and still has a shot at surpassing his career-high 41 points posted a season ago with a strong second half.