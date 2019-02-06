Predators' Ryan Ellis: On pace for 40-point season
Ellis had a goal and an assist on four shots along with a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Ellis continues to excel on the Preds' top defensive pairing opposite Roman Josi. He is averaging 24:29 in ice time -- the most of his career -- and now has 26 points in 55 games, putting him on pace for a career-best 40 point season. The Preds are known for their deep and talented blue line, and Ellis is one of the reasons why. You want to own this guy.
