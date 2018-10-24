Predators' Ryan Ellis: One assist in losing effort

Ellis recorded one assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Without a goal in 2018-19, Ellis continues to rack up assists at a modest rate and now has six in nine games. He led Nashville with 4:23 of power-play time Tuesday and continues to be an offensive catalyst for the Predators despite not having any goals to show for it.

