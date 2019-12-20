Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pair of assists in OT loss
Ellis tallied two assists, including one with the man advantage, in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa.
Rarely a threat to score, Ellis has been an assist machine this season. The top-pairing, power-play quarterback defenseman has found the helper column 22 times across 34 games this season. While it came in a loss, Ellis' two points Thursday give him three straight games of such production. He also finished with a game-high five blocked shots.
